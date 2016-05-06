Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
ZURICH, May 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
May 6 Seko SA :
* Q1 revenue 36.5 million zlotys ($9.5 million) versus 35.2 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.6 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8595 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on May 24