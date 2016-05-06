May 6 Numis Corporation Plc

* Oliver will remain on board as an executive director

* Oliver hemsley will be succeeded by alex ham and ross mitchinson as joint-chief executive officers.

* Alex ham and ross mitchinson will be appointed executive directors of company with effect from 1 july 2016.

* Will be succeeded by alex ham and ross mitchinson as joint-chief executive officers.