BRIEF-Euronext Q1 revenues stable at EUR 126.6 mln
* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)
May 6 Numis Corporation Plc
* Oliver hemsley, founder and ceo of numis will step down as chief executive during autumn of 2016
* Oliver will remain on board as an executive director
* Nnounces oliver hemsley, founder and ceo of numis will step down as chief executive during autumn of 2016
* Oliver hemsley will be succeeded by alex ham and ross mitchinson as joint-chief executive officers.
* Alex ham and ross mitchinson will be appointed executive directors of company with effect from 1 july 2016.
* Will be succeeded by alex ham and ross mitchinson as joint-chief executive officers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its subsidiaries, including the stable rental income of S