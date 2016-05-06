May 6 Hastings Group Holdings Plc :

* Trading update for 3 months ended 31 March 2016

* Market share of uk private car insurance policies (1) up to 6.0 pct as at 31 March 2016 (5.3 pct as at 31 March 2015).

* Net revenue up 22 pct to £132.7 million for 3 months ended 31 March 2016 (3 months ended 31 march 2015: £108.8 million)

* Group remains well positioned to continue to deliver profitable growth in 2016, and to meet or beat four targets set at time of group's IPO

* Q1 saw strong operating performance and delivery in line with targets set at time of ipo.

* Group has continued its profitable growth trajectory, with increases in customer policy numbers and rising premiums.

* Live customer policies increased to 2.1 million as at 31 march 2016, a 17 pct year on year increase (1.8 million as at 31 march 2015, 2.0 million as at 31 December 2015)

* Gross written premiums up 29 pct to £171.0 million for 3 months ended 31 March 2016 (3 months ended 31 March 2015: £132.3 million)

* Board is pleased with trading performance delivered by group so far this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)