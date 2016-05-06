BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Nordic Blue Invest A/S :
* Q3 revenue 0.0 million Danish crowns, pre-tax loss 0.1 million crowns ($15,353)
* Says provides no outlook on FY 2015/16 as the company does not conduct any operational activities
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)