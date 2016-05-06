BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Cars Motorcycles And Marine Engine Trade And Import Company SA :
* Proposes bond issue up to 5.0 million euros ($5.71 million) Source text: bit.ly/1Zlp29v Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)