Fitch Affirms Swire Pacific at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its subsidiaries, including the stable rental income of S