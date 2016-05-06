BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Tropical Paradise Co Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 2016 group turnover of 162.4 million rupees versus 141.0 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended March 2016 group profit before taxation 3.2 million rupees versus loss of 364,000 rupees Source : bit.ly/1SRrvbm Further company coverage:
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)