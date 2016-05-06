May 6 GSI Group Inc :

* Q1 revenue of $90.3 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Sees Q2 adjusted revenue of about $95 million

* Expect full year 2016 adjusted revenue to be up mid-single digits, in range of $375 million to $390 million

* Expect full year 2016 adjusted revenue to be up mid-single digits, in range of $375 million to $390 million

* Sees full year 2016 adjusted EPS to be up 8% to 10%