May 6 Semperit Holding AG :
* As already reported, semperit group is involved in three
arbitrations against its Thai joint venture partner, Sri
Trang-Agro Industry Public Co Ltd. Group and joint venture
company Siam Sempermed Corporation Ltd. (SSC), respectively
* Final award was rendered in favour of Semperit in
arbitration proceeding against joint venture partners concerning
possibility to pass board resolutions with reduced quorum
* Further, joint venture partners are ordered to bear costs
of arbitration proceedings and of ICC court and to reimburse to
Semperit an amount of approx. 2.8 million euros ($3.20 million)
($1 = 0.8750 euros)
