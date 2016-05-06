Dealmakers aplenty, SoftBank's Son looks for wonks
May 19 Deep Nishar spends more time roaming university hallways than he does corporate boardrooms.
May 6 Moody's:
* Total net tax-supported debt for us states was essentially unchanged following its first decline in nearly three decades last year
* Anticipates muted growth in U.S. state debt next year due to continued declines in energy sector, number of states reaching debt issuance limits Source text for Eikon:
May 19 Deep Nishar spends more time roaming university hallways than he does corporate boardrooms.
TOKYO, May 19 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, supported by a regular Bank of Japan debt-buying operation that helped flatten the yield curve.