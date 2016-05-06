May 6 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd :

* Weighted average cost of debt is currently 6.88 pct versus 6.94 pct at 30 june 2015.

* Profit for nine months to 31 March 2016 amounted to $22.1 million, compared to a $4.9 million loss last year

* Group's loan to value ratio at 31 March 2016 was 51.7 pct, up from 45.2 pct reported in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)