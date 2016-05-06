BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Epigon SA :
* Q1 revenue 46.2 million zlotys ($11.96 million) versus 31.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.2 million zlotys versus 429,586 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8616 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)