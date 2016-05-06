May 6 Goldman Sachs
* Says on april 11, co reached definitive agreement with
residential mortgage-backed securities working group of u.s.
Financial fraud enforcement task force
* Says the definitive agreement was to resolve its ongoing
investigations
* Says agreement resolved actual and potential civil claims
by u.s. Doj, the attorney general's offices for the states of
california, illinois and new york
* Agreement also resolved actual and potential civil claims
by national credit union administration and federal home loan
banks of chicago and des moines
* Agreement related to co's securitization, underwriting and
sale of residential mortgage-backed securities from 2005 to 2007
* Co has received subpoenas and is engaged in discussions
with other regulators as part of inquiries or investigations
relating to mortgage-related matters
