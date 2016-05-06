May 6 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

* Targeting ebitda margin in range of 14.5% to 15% of sales in 2016

* Aam is targeting full year capital spending of approximately 6% of sales in 2016

* Is targeting sales of $4.0 billion in 2016

* American axle & manufacturing holdings inc sees free cash flow in range of $120 million to $140 million in 2016.