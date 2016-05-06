German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
May 6 Exelon Corp
* Sees 2016 adjusted combined earnings of $2.40 to $2.70
* Qtrly cosolidated operating revenue $7.57 billion versus $8.83 billion
* Q1 revenue view $7.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.