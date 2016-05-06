BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees full-year operating profit up by 40 pct
* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)
May 6 Interferie SA :
* Piotr Sosinski has been appointed the company's new CEO
* Sosinski replaces Jan Koman who has been dismissed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday: