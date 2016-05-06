PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 6 Wildcat Capital Management LLC:
* Wildcat Capital issues letter to board of Sorrento Therapeutics
* Calls on Sorrento board to replace CEO
* Wildcat Capital says letter also calls for appointment of three Wildcat nominees to board to lead a special committee
* Wildcat Capital calls on Sorrento board to terminate financing transactions and initiate a sale process for company
* Wildcat Capital calls upon Sorrento board to meet Wildcat's demands or to immediately resign and allow another slate of directors to effect such actions
* Wildcat Capital says its clients hold an ownership stake of 6.5 percent of common stock of Sorrento Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Wildcat Capital Management LLC] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Uber has threatened to fire an engineer accused by Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit of stealing confidential documents in a high profile trade secrets case between the two companies, according to a court filing.