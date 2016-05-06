May 6 Fitch:

* Energy sector won't fuel U.S. consumer credit downturn

* Sees elevated credit degradation for community banks, lenders with consumer loan portfolios in impacted u.s. Regions to occur in near term

* Believe job losses in U.S. energy sector to accelerate if recent rebound in oil prices is not sustained Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)