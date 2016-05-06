May 6 Primi Sui Motori SpA :

* Allocates 211,254 ordinary shares in pre-emption

* Considering both shares subscribed during the offer period and shares assigned in pre-emption, 44 percent of the shares offered in rights issue was subscribed

* Total shares subscribed are about 1.2 million, corresponding to 2.2 million euros ($2.51 million)