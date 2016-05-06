Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
ZURICH, May 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
May 6 Silvano Fashion Group AS :
* Q1 revenue 13.4 million euros ($15.30 million) versus 13.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million euros versus net loss of 521,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
* AGREEMENT IS FOR THE SCRABBLE BRAND AND THE OFFICIAL DICTIONARY FOR THE GAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)