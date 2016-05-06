May 6 (Reuters) -

* Nichirei Corp's group operating profit probably rose by a fifth to around 21 billion yen ($196 million) for the year ended March 31, 2016 - Nikkei

* Nichirei Corp's sales are seen up 3% at around 535 billion yen, 8 billion yen higher than the forecast, for the year ended March 31, 2016 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1T2IPJr