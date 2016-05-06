May 6 Oaktree Tribune L.P.

* Oaktree Tribune L.P. Says Believe That It Would Be In Best Interests Of Tribune Publishing To Pursue Discussions With Gannett

* Believe That In Event Other Parties Express An Interest In Acquiring Tribune, Co Should Be Open To Discussions With Such Parties

* Oaktree Tribune Lp Reports 14.8 Percent Stake In Tribune Publishing Co As Of May 4, 2016 Versus 18.5 Percent Stake As Of August 4, 2014 Source (bit.ly/1s0Br8O) Further company coverage: