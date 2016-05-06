May 6 Nant Health:

* Nant Health Files For IPO Of Up To $92 Mln-Sec filing

* Nant health says Jefferies, Cowen And Company, First Analysis Securities Corp and FBR are underwriting the IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee

* Co intend to apply to have its common stock listed on the nasdaq global market under the trading symbol "NH"