PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 6 Moody's on Miami
* Moody's upgrades to AA3 and assigns a positive outlook to Miami, FL's go debt
* Upgrade to AA3 on go rating incorporates Miami's improving economy and tax base and it's improved financial position
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Uber has threatened to fire an engineer accused by Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit of stealing confidential documents in a high profile trade secrets case between the two companies, according to a court filing.