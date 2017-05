May 6 Nikkei:

* Terumo is expected to report group operating profit of roughly 81 billion yen ($760 mln) for fiscal year ended march 31, rising around 20 pct - Nikkei

* Terumo's sales apparently grew 8 pct to around 530 billion yen for fiscal year ended march 31 - Nikkei