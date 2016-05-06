PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 6 National Research Corp
* Says files for stock shelf of up to $403.1 million - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1ryWvCn Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Uber has threatened to fire an engineer accused by Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit of stealing confidential documents in a high profile trade secrets case between the two companies, according to a court filing.