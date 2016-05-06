May 6 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Effective as of May 4, 2016, board approved an increase in size of board from nine to eleven directors - sec filing

* Appointed George Bickerstaff, III and Jules Haimovitz to fill vacancies created by increase in size of board