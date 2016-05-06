PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 6 Code Rebel Corp
* Code Rebel acknowledges securities and exchange commission's suspension of trading
* SEC questioned accuracy of statements in forms 10-Q for quarters ended June 30 and September 30, form 10-k for year ending Dec 31
* Action was taken because of questions regarding accuracy of statements in some of its filings with the SEC
* Not received any communication from SEC regarding accuracy of its financial statements
* Code Rebel continues to believe that its SEC reports are accurate in all material respects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Uber has threatened to fire an engineer accused by Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit of stealing confidential documents in a high profile trade secrets case between the two companies, according to a court filing.