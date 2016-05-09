BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 9 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Nordic Nanovector announces that its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a new Phase 1 clinical study of Betalutin in a second non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) indication is now open with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
* Plans to investigate Betalutin in relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients who are ineligible for stem cell transplant
* The Phase 1 dose-finding study (Lymrit 37-05) has a classical 3+3 dose-escalation design and is expected to enrol up to 24 patients in the US and Europe
* Now expects the first DLBCL patient to be enrolled and treated in 2H 2016 compared to 1H 2016 as previously communicated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.