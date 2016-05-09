BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 9 Synektik SA :
* Q1 revenue 7.9 million zlotys ($2.0 million) versus 10.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 270,100 zlotys versus loss of 1.0 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8844 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.