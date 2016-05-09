May 9 Korian :

* Korian announces a proposed acquisition in Belgium

* Announced signing of proposed acquisition of Belgian group, Foyer de Lork

* As part of transaction, Korian expects to retain ownership of 4 facilities while other facilities in network would be sold

* This transaction will be financed with cash from Korian and available bank credit lines

* This transaction will be financed with cash from Korian and available bank credit lines

* Transaction is expected to be accretive on an earnings per share basis in 2016