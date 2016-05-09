BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 9 Korian :
* Korian announces a proposed acquisition in Belgium
* Announced signing of proposed acquisition of Belgian group, Foyer de Lork
* As part of transaction, Korian expects to retain ownership of 4 facilities while other facilities in network would be sold
* This transaction will be financed with cash from Korian and available bank credit lines
* Transaction is expected to be accretive on an earnings per share basis in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.