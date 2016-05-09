May 9 Telenor Asa
* Telenor's nomination committee has put forward a proposal
that Jacob Aqraou (43) and Siri Beate Hatlen (59) are elected as
new members of board of directors of Telenor
* Proposed candidates will succeed deputy board chairman
Frank Dangeard and Marit Vaagen, who have requested to be
relieved from the board of directors
* In addition Burckhard Bergmann has asked to be relieved of
his duty as director
* Nomination committee is considering proposing election of
a new director to replace Burckhard Bergman
* Burckhard Bergmann (73), Frank Dangeard (58) and Marit
Vaagen (48) have served on board since 2008, 2011 and 2013,
respectively
* Members of the Board of Directors of Telenor ASA are
proposed by the Nomination Committee and elected by the
Corporate Assembly. The Corporate Assembly meets on 11 May
2016, after the Annual General Meeting, and will then decide
on the two proposed candidates
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)