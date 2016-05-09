BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 9 Mdxhealth SA :
* Announced publication of multicenter validation data demonstrating that ConfirmMdx for prostate cancer can aid in the identification of men with clinically significant prostate cancer (pca) in the journal the prostate Source text: bit.ly/1SXNfT0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.