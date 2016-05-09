BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 9 Almirall SA :
* Q1 EBITDA 54.8 million euros ($62.5 million) versus 73.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 21.7 million euros versus 42.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue down 7.5 percent at 201.0 million euros versus year ago
* Q1 research and development expenses 19.2 million euros versus 17.5 million euros year ago
* Confirms FY 2016 EBITDA, sales, profit growth outlook at constant currency
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.