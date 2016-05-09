BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 9 Doxa AB :
* Q1 revenue 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($430,367) versus 3.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax loss 3.6 million crowns versus loss 3.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1326 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.