BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 9 Faes Farma SA :
* Q1 EBITDA 12.9 million euros ($14.71 million) versus 11.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 57.0 million euros versus 51.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 8.1 million euros versus 6.8 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.