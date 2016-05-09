May 9 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc
* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $113.8 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Reiterates its prior guidance for fiscal year ending
December 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $112.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire emerging
markets communications
* Under agreement, GEE will pay $550 million for EMC
* EMC shareholders will receive $30 million in cash and 6.6
million shares of gee stock at closing and another $25 million
in 2017
* Combined company expected to generate pro forma revenue of
$660-690 million in 2016
* Dave Davis, chief executive officer of GEE, will be CEO of
combined company
* Annual synergies from deal expected to reach $40 million
* Abel Avellan, chief executive officer of EMC, is expected
to serve as GEE's president and chief strategy officer
* As result of deal, Abry Partners will buy equity position
in GEE and right to nominate member to GEE's board of directors
