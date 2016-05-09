May 9 Intrepid Potash Inc
* Intrepid Potash announces idling of its West facility;
takes next step in business transformation
* Decision to idle operations at its West facility and
transition facility to a care-and-maintenance mode
* Approximately 300 of Intrepid's employees will be impacted
by decision
* West facility is expected to transition to a
care-and-maintenance mode in July
* Intrepid's North facility plans to offer other products,
including 62% K20 products
* Intrepid is also exploring additional ways to generate
salt by-product revenues
