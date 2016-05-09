May 9 Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme announces collaboration with Lymphoma Study
Association to evaluate combination of Tazemetostat with R-Chop
in front-line Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
* Phase 1B/2 trial will be jointly conducted with Lymphoma
Academic Research Organisation (LYSARC), operational arm of LYSA
* Company has announced plans to initiate additional
clinical evaluations of Tazemetostat in 2016
* Open-Label, clinical study will be sponsored by LYSARC and
conducted at multiple sites in france
* Epizyme and LYSARC jointly designed study, which is
expected to begin enrolling patients mid-year
