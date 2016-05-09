May 9 Intrepid Potash Inc

* Estimate that idling west facility will result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $1 million to $3 million

* Expect to record charge in q2 of 2016

* Expect that benefits will result in future cash expenditures of $1 million to $3 million

* Facility's operations have become less profitable in recent months as oversupply, foreign competition in u.s. Potash market hit prices

* Credit facility amendment permanently reduces aggregate borrowing capacity from $85 million to $8 million

* Credit facility amendment permanently reduces aggregate borrowing capacity from $85 million to $8 million

* Credit facility amendment provides that the maturity date for the credit facility is the earliest of july 31, 2016