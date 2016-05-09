BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 9 DiaSorin SpA :
* Q1 revenue 124.5 million euros ($141.69 million) versus 117.6 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net profit 24.7 million euros versus 22.6 million euros a year ago
* Confirms guidance for 2016 revenues
* Raises 2016 EBITDA guidance: growth equal to about 8 percent at CER (Constant Exchange Rates) compared with 2015 (previous guidance: growth between 6 percent and 7 percent at CER) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.