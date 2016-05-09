BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
May 9 Legend International Holdings Inc
* Legend International Holdings Inc - Filed voluntary petition in United States Bankruptcy Court for District of Delaware seeking relief under Chapter 11
* Legend International Holdings Inc - Intends to continue to manage and operate its business and assets as a "debtor-in-possession" Source - bit.ly/1Obroav (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
