May 9 Virtualscopics Inc
* Board determines Gastineau partners proposal not
reasonably expected to lead to a superior company proposal
* Proposal from Gastineau partners not reasonably expected
to lead to superior proposal under terms of merger agreement
with Biotelemetry
* Board of directors continues to recommend merger agreement
with Biotelemetry to its stockholders
* Board is neither modifying nor withdrawing its
recommendation with respect to Biotelemetry merger agreement and
merger
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)