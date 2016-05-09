May 9 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* Q1 consolidated net profit was 10.8 million euros ($12.31
million), which was lower than in Q1 of 2015, in which a
consolidated net profit of 11.7 million euros was achieved
* Q1 FFO increased from 12.0 million euros in Q1 2015 by 3.6
million euros to 15.6 million euros in reporting period
* Q1 group's NAV increased to approximately 720.9 million
euros (Dec. 31, 2015: 709 million euros)
* On March 31, 2016, Deutsche Office had cash and cash
equivalents of 76.2 million euros (Dec. 31, 2015: 71.4 million
euros)
* Rental revenues amounted in Q1 2016 to 26.0 million euros,
and were thus at the same level as in the first quarter of the
previous year (26.2 million euros)
* Confirms forecast to achieve rental revenues of 108
million euros and FFO of at least 60 million euros for 2016
financial year (based on existing portfolio)
