May 9 DO Deutsche Office AG :

* Q1 consolidated net profit was 10.8 million euros ($12.31 million), which was lower than in Q1 of 2015, in which a consolidated net profit of 11.7 million euros was achieved

* Q1 FFO increased from 12.0 million euros in Q1 2015 by 3.6 million euros to 15.6 million euros in reporting period

* Q1 group's NAV increased to approximately 720.9 million euros (Dec. 31, 2015: 709 million euros)

* On March 31, 2016, Deutsche Office had cash and cash equivalents of 76.2 million euros (Dec. 31, 2015: 71.4 million euros)

* Rental revenues amounted in Q1 2016 to 26.0 million euros, and were thus at the same level as in the first quarter of the previous year (26.2 million euros)

* Confirms forecast to achieve rental revenues of 108 million euros and FFO of at least 60 million euros for 2016 financial year (based on existing portfolio)