BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
May 9 StemCells Inc
* StemCells, inc. Announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split
* Trading common stock on Nasdaq Capital Market will continue, on a split-adjusted basis, on may 9, 2016 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: