May 9 Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Epirus announces reprioritization of pipeline to solely
focus on biosimilars to treat rare diseases and key leadership
changes
* Epirus biopharmaceuticals inc says amit munshi steps down
as president and chief executive officer
* Epirus biopharmaceuticals inc says scott rocklage
appointed as chief executive officer
* Elimination up to approximately 40 percent of positions in
company's workforce
* Epirus biopharmaceuticals inc says michael wyand named
president and chief operating officer
* Steps include reallocating company's resources to focus on
development of bow080
* Epirus will suspend lead program bow015 and work to
further evaluate strategic options for program
