May 9 Baxter International Inc
* Company provides financial outlook for 2018 and 2020
* Expects to grow sales 3 to 4 percent on a compounded
annual basis at constant currency rates from 2016 through 2018
* Expects a 2018 adjusted operating margin of 14 to 15
percent and 2018 adjusted diluted earnings of $2.10 to $2.25 per
share
* Also expects free cash flow (operating cash flow less
capital expenditures) of approximately $1.0 billion in 2018
* Expects sales to grow approximately 4 percent on a
compounded annual basis at constant currency rates from 2016 to
2020
* Anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 17 to 18
percent and adjusted diluted earnings of $2.75 to $3.00 per
share in 2020
* Expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $1.75
billion in 2020
