May 9 Baxter International Inc

* Company provides financial outlook for 2018 and 2020

* Expects to grow sales 3 to 4 percent on a compounded annual basis at constant currency rates from 2016 through 2018

* Expects a 2018 adjusted operating margin of 14 to 15 percent and 2018 adjusted diluted earnings of $2.10 to $2.25 per share

* Also expects free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) of approximately $1.0 billion in 2018

* Expects sales to grow approximately 4 percent on a compounded annual basis at constant currency rates from 2016 to 2020

* Anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 17 to 18 percent and adjusted diluted earnings of $2.75 to $3.00 per share in 2020

* Expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $1.75 billion in 2020