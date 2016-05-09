May 9 Solarcity Corp

* Says For Q2 2016, expect evenue From Operating Lease Prepayments And Upfront Incentives Of $16-$19 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.22

* For q2 2016, we expect gaap revenue from periodic billings of $105-$108 million

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share was $2.56

* Says "do not expect to be able to make up for the decline in MW booked in q1 2016"

* Now expect to install 1.0 - 1.1 GW in 2016 as compared to 1.25 GW previously

* 214 MW installed in Q1, up 40 percent year-over-year

* For Q2 2016 we expect to install 185 MW, representing a decline of 2% year-over-year

* Solarcity corp says also for Q2 2016, expect operating expenses to range between $240 million and $250 million

* Solarcity corp says as of march 31, 2016, total recourse debt was $1.5 billion, including convertible debt of $0.9 billion

* Solarcity corp says addition of Jon Wellinghoff as chief policy officer

* Q1 earnings per share view $-2.32, revenue view $109.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-2.14, revenue view $151.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S