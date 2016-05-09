May 9 Solarcity Corp
* Says For Q2 2016, expect evenue From Operating Lease
Prepayments And Upfront Incentives Of $16-$19 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* For q2 2016, we expect gaap revenue from periodic billings
of $105-$108 million
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share was $2.56
* Says "do not expect to be able to make up for the decline
in MW booked in q1 2016"
* Now expect to install 1.0 - 1.1 GW in 2016 as compared to
1.25 GW previously
* 214 MW installed in Q1, up 40 percent year-over-year
* For Q2 2016 we expect to install 185 MW, representing a
decline of 2% year-over-year
* Solarcity corp says also for Q2 2016, expect operating
expenses to range between $240 million and $250 million
* Solarcity corp says as of march 31, 2016, total recourse
debt was $1.5 billion, including convertible debt of $0.9
billion
* Solarcity corp says addition of Jon Wellinghoff as chief
policy officer
* Solarcity corp says do not expect to be able to make up
for the decline in MW booked in Q1 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-2.32, revenue view $109.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-2.14, revenue view $151.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)