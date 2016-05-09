BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
May 9 Chaparral Energy Inc
* Chaparral files for chapter 11 protection
* Objective of reducing its bondholder debt by approximately $1.2 billion
* Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel and evercore has been engaged as financial advisor to chaparral
* Opportune LLP is company's restructuring advisor
* Also filed motions seeking authority to pay expenses associated with production operations and drilling and completion activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders