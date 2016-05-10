CORRECTED-Yahoo to buy back $3 bln shares
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
* Board members from CBS, Viacom planning to visit Redstone to investigate his competency for themselves, now that trial is over - WSJ, citing sources Source text - (on.wsj.com/1VR4A2v) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MADRID, May 16 Spain signalled on Tuesday that satellite business Hispasat is a strategic asset which will be monitored if its majority-owner Abertis is bought by Italy's Atlantia.